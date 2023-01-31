There’s a reason why this game was part of our recommended games from last year’s Steam Next Fest. This game is a nice, chill breather amongst the various rhythm games available in recent times. Here’s our review of Rhythm Sprout, a look at its gameplay and story.

First off, let’s being with a summary of what this game is. Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm game with some combat elements sprinkled in. We actually covered this game before, as it was one of my top recommended games during the last Steam Next Fest. It is a fairly simple and relaxing rhythm game, a change of pace to recent rhythm games. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC on the Epic Game Store and Steam, so do check it out if this review gets you interested. The Steam version of the game has a demo that you can play and has a demo-exclusive story as well.

Without further ado, let’s jump into our review of Rhythm Sprout, and talk about its gameplay and story.

Rhythm Sprout Review

Rhythm Sprout Background

When I loaded up Rhythm Sprout last year, I really didn’t know what to expect. I enjoy playing rhythm games, so seeing this in the Steam Next Fest was nice. I played as much as I could then, and saw how much potential this game had. Now, with the full game coming out, it’s only natural that I would cover it again. After downloading the game, I immediately jumped into the story and gameplay of Rhythm Sprout.

Rhythm Sprout Gameplay

Let’s first take a look at the gameplay. Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm game, so like most rhythm games, there are color-coded notes going toward the player. There are two things that make this game stand out from the recent rhythm games I’ve played. The first is the number of buttons there are. Rhythm S0prout has three buttons that players have to press. This is already way less than the normal six or nine or more buttons others have. You don’t even have to press all three buttons. The third button normally only appears during the battle sequences, which we will get into later. The minimal amount of buttons gives the game a more relaxing feel, something that they were definitely going for. After all, the Steam page description describes it as a “chill lo-fi walk”.

The second thing that makes the game stand out isn’t necessarily a feature that gives it a distinct advantage over others. However, it lends itself to my immersion in the game. Instead of going from the top of the screen to the bottom like other rhythm games, the notes go down the path your character moves in. This makes it more immersive in my opinion, as it really feels like the notes are helping me in my adventure.

Speaking of, let’s talk about how exactly the game plays. You control Sprout, the Chosen Onion in his adventure. The level’s length doesn’t depend on the song, unlike other rhythm games. Instead, it depends on the distance Sprout has to travel. Hitting notes makes you step forward while missing them stops you dead in your tracks. As such, players must hit a certain amount of notes before the level ends. If you miss constantly, the song will just keep looping until you finish the level. While this may seem like it would get old really fast, it really doesn’t. The original songs they use in this game are all catchy in their own right. They’re charming enough that it makes you want to listen to them. They are also relaxing enough that you won’t mind listening to them on a loop over and over again.

However, if you are looking for something other than relaxation, then there’s nothing to worry about. The game’s extra game modes have something for everyone. Do you want faster beats? Then you can try out the Turbo mode. Looking to challenge yourself? Try out the Mirror mode or the Shuffle mode. Not sure what it is you want? Check out the Totally Random mode. These game modes add to the game’s replayability, which is usually a problem with rhythm games. Once you’ve played and perfected every song, where do you go from there? These game modes answer that question and give players something to come back to every time.

Rhythm Sprout Story

When it comes to the story, Rhythm Sprout is not lacking. It might sound weird that a rhythm game has some semblance of a story. However, the story is part of what makes this game good. The game’s writers definitely had fun while writing it. For starters, let’s talk about the supposed big villain of the story. You, as Sprout, are tasked by King Brook to fight against the Sweet Villains looking to take over (and kidnap King Brook’s daughter, I guess). The name of the Sweet Villains’ boss? King Sugar Daddy. King Brook even highlights “Daddy” in his speech bubble.

During your travels, you will also meet a varied cast of vegetables. From farmers who are scared of their wives because of how bad they are at chores, to mushroom gangs who lied to you about joining their gang. This cast of characters each has their own quirks, which makes them really interesting and endearing. I will admit, however, that the comedy and humor in the game might not be for everyone. However, if silly jokes and pop culture references are your things, then you will definitely have a great time going through the game’s story.

Rhythm Sprout Review Summary

Overall, Rhythm Sprout is a very decent rhythm game. Its simple gameplay makes it easy for players to start playing, and the additional lets players experience the game over and over again. Not just that, but the music itself is very nice to listen to, focusing more on that relaxing feeling. The story is also pretty good, with comedy you don’t have to think hard to understand, as well as pop culture references that is sure to make those who get them laugh. Rhythm Sprout is a very relaxing rhythm game, something to play after hours of serious gaming.

Score: 8/10

