Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr showed his sense of humor during their game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Kerr hilariously trolled ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson during a sideline interview in the first half.

Kerr dodged comments on Jefferson saying the Warriors head coach was upset at his team's rim protection. Instead, Steve Kerr poked fun at his fellow Arizona basketball alumnus, per the NBA's official X account.

"Richard who? Never heard of him." Steve Kerr had jokes for Richard Jefferson and the ESPN broadcast crew tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/zSruypWrSC — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2023

This wasn't the first time Steve Kerr and Richard Jefferson poked fun at each other. The latter hilariously reacted to Kerr's comments as the COVID-19-ravaged 2019-2020 NBA season wound down.

Fast forward two years later, the two former Arizona standouts were still at it.

Richard Jefferson reacted to the infamous Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation in practice last year. He thought the Warriors should fire their entire video staff for leaking the video.

Steve Kerr reacted to Jefferson's during a Warriors preseason game in 2022.

“Our video guys had a message for Richard: they think he should be fired. I might tweet that later,” Kerr said in jest during the broadcast.

The Warriors head coach never tweeted the message.

Golden State lost to the Phoenix Suns 123-115 on Wednesday. The Warriors came roaring back from an early 23-point deficit. They trailed 118-115 with 19 seconds left in the game before Devin Booker put the game out of reach with two free throws.

The Warriors played their fourth straight game without enforcer Draymond Green. He's serving a five-game suspension for putting the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert in a headlock on November 14.

Golden State has floundered in Green's absence. They have gone 1-7 in their last eight games. The Warriors have won just seven of 16 games overall this season.