Richard Sherman's 2023 net worth is estimated to be $40 million. The 35-year-old debuted on Fox Sports' Undisputed as one of Skip Bayless' new co-hosts. Following the departure of Shannon Sharpe from the show, rumors swirled that Sherman could be Sharpe's replacement, especially considering the two had a viral spat a decade ago. As the former Seattle Seahawks star looks to reenter the national sports spotlight, let's look at what he's been up to recently.

Much of Sherman's estimated net worth comes from his record-breaking deal back in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks. At the time, Sherman's four-year $57.7 million deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the history of the NFL. Not to mention, Sherman fought to get $40 million of that guaranteed. Sherman managed to force himself into the conversation for the face of the league, as well as one of the greatest cornerbacks ever. Sherman leveraged that fame into numerous big-time endorsements from companies like Domino's, Nike, Jeep, and Beats by Dre.

Richard Sherman's playing career

Richard Sherman played for Stanford University under Jim Harbaugh for four years in college. He started as a wide receiver there before switching to defensive back in his later years. It was also there that Sherman would develop the fire that would spark the bad blood between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks after both men entered the NFL. Harbaugh reportedly accused Sherman of quitting on the team when he needed season-ending surgery on his knee.

Despite the rocky time in college, Richard Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2o11 NFL Draft. The fact that Sherman fell that far would end up being a mistake 31 other teams would regret. And perhaps none more so than Harbaugh's 49ers. Sherman would anchor the Legion of Boom era in Seattle, the best defense in the league in the early 2010s. Along with Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, and many others on the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks were the class of the NFC West.

During Sherman's tenure in Seattle, the Seahawks experienced their best stretch of play in franchise history. They made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, obliterating Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos and falling heartbreakingly to the New England Patriots. Sherman entered the national spotlight for the first time after sealing Seattle's trip to the Super Bowl over Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers via a pass breakup while covering Michael Crabtree. The ensuing infamous viral moment put him right at the forefront of all sports conversation. After his deal in Seattle ended, he spent three years with the Harbaugh-less 49ers and finished his career with a year in Tampa Bay.

Richard Sherman post-retirement

Sherman didn't have a big official retirement announcement like many stars have. In 2022, he joined the Thursday Night Football crew, never fully admitting that 2021 was his last year. Although, more recently, Sherman has been more transparent about where his head was really at. Earlier this summer, Sherman recalled a humorous anecdote about his troubles guarding Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and realizing his time might be up.

But in retirement, Sherman has continued his outspoken ways. From joining the traditional media arm of the league through the Thursday Night Football broadcasts to continuing his podcasting and blogging, Sherman has constantly been pushing the boundaries of athlete engagement with the fans. He even had Pete Carroll on recently to discuss that infamous Russell Wilson pick that cost the Seahawks back-to-back Super Bowl championships. As Sherman steps into his most significant sports media role yet, his celebrity will likely continue to grow, as every bet he's made on himself so far has paid off.