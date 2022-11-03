Rick Hahn positively giddy during Pedro Grifol’s introductory press conference

The Chicago White Sox search for their next manager early in the offseason was confusing at times, and resulted in many different candidates popping up along the way. After a lengthy search, the White Sox have finally settled in on former Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to be their next manager, and it was clear at his introductory press conference that general manager Rick Hahn was excited to welcome Grifol onboard.

Grifol will inherit a pretty good situation in Chicago, as the White Sox have a talented roster that simply wasn’t able to reach expectations last season. Grifol is familiar with the White Sox considering how much time he has spent in the AL Central with the Royals, and the hope is that he will have what it takes to lead Chicago back to the playoffs. There’s a lot of excitement in Chicago right now, and Hahn couldn’t contain himself when introducing Grifol as the Sox next manager.

Hahn tried to offer some clarity on who will be on Grifol's staff pic.twitter.com/RojUXEqV1S — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) November 3, 2022

Rick Hahn is EXCITED pic.twitter.com/WTT3lUhzzb — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) November 3, 2022

Hahn is fired up, and why wouldn’t he be? The White Sox landed the guy they believe can turn their franchise’s fortunes around, and they have a team that they are confident can become a contender with the right leadership next season.

While there is a lot of excitement in the air, Grifol will have to get to work if he intends on proving that he was the right hire for the White Sox. They have talent on their roster, yes, but last season showed that there are also holes that flared up over and over that need to be fixed. Whether or not Grifol can fix those holes will determine the success of his stint as manager of the White Sox, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in his first season in charge.