We're set for yet another betting prediction and pick for the UFC Vegas 100 Main Card as we head towards the Bantamweight (135) Division for this next exciting bout. Ultimate Fighter winner Ricky Turcios will look for another win against the newcomer Bernardo Sopaj of Albania. Check out our UFC odds series for our Turcios-Sopaj prediction and pick.

Ricky Turcios (12-4) has gone 2-2 in the UFC following his Ultimate Fighter Season Finale win. After notching a win over Kevin Natividad, Turcios fell to Raul Rosas Jr. via submission in his most recent bout. He comes in as the heavy-betting underdog looking to get back in the winning column. Turcios stands 5'9″ with a 71-inch reach.

Bernardo Sopaj (11-3) has is still searching for his first UFC win following a loss in her debut against Vinicius Oliveira. After a number of recently canceled bouts, he'll get the call to face Turcios as a heavy betting favorite in just his second UFC appearance. Sopaj stands 5'6″ with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Ricky Turcios-Bernardo Sopaj Odds

Ricky Turcios: +280

Bernardo Sopaj: -355

Over 2.5 rounds: -230

Under 2.5 rounds: +175

Why Ricky Turcios Will Win

Ricky Turcios comes into this bout following a disappointing performance against Raul Rosas Jr. He was clearly outmatched in the grappling department and didn't mount much offense on the feet when given the opportunity. That's now the second bout in his last three fights where his striking has failed him and with how good his jiu jitsu has become, he should look to grapple with Sopaj and get him into a compromised position.

Expand Tweet



Ricky Turcios is most successful when he's able to fight with a free-flowing style and incorporate his unorthodox striking. He's much better when giving himself a chance through the wrestling scrambles and he's been able to catch opponents in bad positions. If he settles for remaining on the feet, he could fall behind on the scorecards and see a similar result to his previous few fights.

Why Bernardo Sopaj Will Win

Bernardo Sopaj made his debut last year as a wide-eyed prospect and ultimately got a rude awakening with a flying knee knockout to end the bout in a loss. At just 24 years old, Sopaj has all the time to learn from his mistake and grow from the loss, so we should be expecting to see an improved version of him in this one. He'll be working at a slight size disadvantage to his opponent, but his strength and stocky build should serve him well in keeping this fight within striking range on the feet.

Expand Tweet



Bernardo Sopaj has tremendous power for this weight class and he matches up well against a fighter in Turcios that likes to move around in the pocket. For Sopaj to be successful, he'll have to remain patient is seeking his offense on the feet and not giving in to the feints of his opponent. His clearest path to victory will be by knockout, so expect Sopaj to be swinging for the fences all throughout this one.

Final Ricky Turcios-Bernardo Sopaj Prediction & Pick

Both fighters have differing styles heading into this one and the betting lines are favoring Bernardo Sopaj in just his second UFC appearance. While he lost in his debut, he's still a very dangerous opponent and will have a willing dance partner to scrap with in Ricky Turcios. Turcios certainly has an advantage with his grappling and he should look to tie Sopaj up in the clinch while working his trips. His best chance to win this fight will be by submission and he could see opportunities in the third round once Sopaj tires out.

Still, the power coming back from Sopaj will be too great and I don't anticipate it taking many to eventually drop Ricky Turcios. Turcios is still one of the tougher fighters of the division, but the power from Sopaj is the great equalizer and will eventually end this fight. Unless Turcios can wrestle his way out of bad spots, I see Bernardo Sopaj winning this bout by knockout inside of the distance despite his size and length disadvantage. Let's side with the total under on rounds as well.

Final Ricky Turcios-Bernardo Sopaj Prediction & Pick: Bernardo Sopaj (-355); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (+175)