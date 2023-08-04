Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made an appearance at the team's training camp practice Friday. Via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe:

Matt Ryan is here at #Falcons training camp today with his 2 sons. I’m told this is his 1st time back at Atlanta Falcons practice since been traded. He has maintained a strong relationship with HC Arthur Smith and OC Dave Ragone. Ryan expected to remain a pillar within franchise. pic.twitter.com/Z2YZMtDULR — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 4, 2023

He should suit up. Best option for qb for them — K1ng_Chamberlain(YT/TTV) ✝️ 📈 (@K1ng_Y_T) August 4, 2023

There is absolutely zero reason why Matt Ryan shouldn’t be the starter of the Atlanta Falcons this season — young slime (@FinsOrDie) August 4, 2023

Ryan played his first 14 seasons in the NFL with the Falcons. Atlanta won at least 10 games six times and advanced to Super Bowl LI in 2017.

Matt Ryan played in 2022 for the Indianapolis Colts. The team went 4-7-1 in his 12 starts. He had arguably the worst statistical year of his career, throwing for the second-least passing yards (3,057) of his career and a career-low 14 touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ryan is expected to remain “a pillar” with the Falcons franchise, Wolfe said.

Matt Ryan's best season was in 2016. He and the Falcons had the top-ranked offense in the league with coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Ryan was named MVP of the NFL after he threw for 4,944 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Ryan was released by the Colts in March. He is 38 years old, so it will be hard for teams to expect he can deliver like his early years with the Falcons.

The Falcons finished 7-10 in 2022. They have not won the NFC South since 2016, when Ryan helped them advance to the Super Bowl.

Atlanta had Marcus Mariota start 13 games at quarterback before it had third-round pick Desmond Ridder start the final four games of the season. Ridder performed relatively well in four games, completing 73-of-115 passes (63.5 percent) for two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Falcons hope their quarterback luck for the future will be as good as it can be. Ryan led successful seasons, and Ridder or another player will have to carry that torch.