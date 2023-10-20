Ridley Scott was shown Top Gun: Maverick and had mixed thoughts on it.

Scott's ‘meh' Top Gun 2 thoughts

Fede Álvarez revealed during the DGA Latino Summit that Scott is a tough critic (via Variety). “He's really tough, particularly if it has something to do with his movies,” he revealed. “He was really tough on Blade Runner [2049], which I thought was masterpiece, and he had issues with it because it's really hard for him because it's his work.”

He continued, “I asked him about the new Top Gun and he's like ‘meh.' I'm like, ‘What are you talking about?' And he was like, ‘My brother's was original and this is like eh.' He really respected it, but you could see how tough he was. So I was like, ‘There's no way I win this one.'”

Even if Ridley Scott wasn't a huge Top Gun: Maverick fan, pop culture was. The legacy sequel grossed $1.5 billion worldwide at the box office. It was the biggest hit of 2022 and was a Oscar contender.

Ridley Scott is known for his films such as Alien, Blade Runner, G.I. Jane, and Gladiator. Other notable projects include Robin Hood, American Gangster, Prometheus, The Martian, and Alien: Covenant. 2021 was a double-feature for the director, with The Last Duel and House of Gucci both releasing in the fall.

Later this year, Scott will release Napoleon for Sony Pictures/Apple TV+. The film will be released on November 22 in theaters. Next year, Scott will release the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington.