Gladiator 2 is set to feature some major names for Ridley Scott's return to the Roman Empire, including Denzel Washington whose character was given a first tease by the director in a new interview.

Ridley Scott spoke with Total Film, via GamesRadar+, about his upcoming films, most notable among them being Gladiator 2 and the Joaquin Phoenix-led Napoleon. While speaking on the former, the director shared some new details about the sequel, including a first tease of Denzel Washington's role in it. Scott did not provide the character's name, but revealed Washington would be playing a former gladiator who has become rich following his life in the Colosseum but has no love for the Roman Empire.

Scott said the film wouldn't waste time going into the character's history, some of which would be visible on his body. These would include multiple marks reflecting the character's time as a slave and gladiator, the most prominent being a large slave brand on his chest.

The director went on to share his excitement at getting to work with Denzel Washington again, describing the actor as “gold dust” for what he brings to the film. The only other film the pair worked on together was 2007's biographical crime film American Gangster, which followed the rise of drug lord Frank Lucas in 1970s Harlem while a police task force led by Det. Richie Roberts worked to bring him down.

Gladiator 2 takes place years after the events of the original 2000 film and will center on a now-adult Lucius as he attempts to navigate the politics and dangers of the Roman Empire. Paul Mescal will be stepping in to play Lucius, replacing Spencer Trent Clarke who played the character in his youth. Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, and Djimon Hounsou are also set to reprise their roles of Lucilla, Senator Gracchus, and Juba from the first film alongside the additions of Pedro Pascal, May Calamawy, and Joseph Quinn.

Gladiator 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on November 22, 2024.