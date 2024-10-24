ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway kicks off the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Rinat Fakhretdinov and promotional newcomer Carlos Leal. Fakhretdinov comes into this fight with wins in four of his five fights inside the Octagon meanwhile, Leal is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts since his departure from the PFL as he makes his short-notice debut this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Fakhretdinov-Leal prediction and pick.

Rinat Fakhretdinov (23-2-1) is coming off a razor-close split-decision victory against Nicolas Dalby which could’ve gone either way. However, his wrestling and grappling was deemed enough for him to control Dalby for large portions of the fight to get the victory. Now, “Gladiator” gets to welcome newcomer Carlos Leal to the Octagon as he searches for his 6th UFC victory this weekend at UFC 308.

Carlos Leal (21-5) was a longtime PFL welterweight competitor who finished his PFL career with a 5-2 record with both of his losses coming against Sadibou Sy via decision with his last one being quite controversial. He has since won back-to-back fights under the LFA banner with both of this victories coming by knockout. “The Lion” will be looking to make the most of his opportunity when he steps inside the Octagon for the first when he takes on Rinat Fakhretdinov this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the Fakhretdinov-Leal UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Rinat Fakhretdinov-Carlos Leal Odds

Rinat Fakhretdinov: -225

Carlos Leal: +185

Over 2.5 rounds: -238

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Why Rinat Fakhretdinov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Nicolas Dalby – DEC

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 18 (11 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Rinat Fakhretdinov is poised to continue his impressive UFC run by defeating Carlos Leal at UFC 308 this weekend. The Russian fighter brings an astounding 22-fight winning streak into the octagon, showcasing his dominance across multiple promotions. Fakhretdinov’s wrestling prowess, honed through years of sambo training, will be a key factor against Leal. His ability to control opponents on the ground, coupled with his relentless pressure, has proven to be a formidable combination that few have been able to overcome.

Expand Tweet

While Leal is a talented striker with knockout power, Fakhretdinov’s superior grappling skills are likely to neutralize Leal’s offensive capabilities. Fakhretdinov’s takedown accuracy and top control will allow him to dictate the pace of the fight, wearing down Leal as the rounds progress. Additionally, Fakhretdinov’s experience in high-pressure situations, having fought in the UFC multiple times, gives him a mental edge over the UFC debutant Leal. As the fight enters the later rounds, Fakhretdinov’s cardio and ability to maintain a high pace will likely prove decisive. With his well-rounded skill set, dominant wrestling, and unbeaten UFC record, Rinat Fakhretdinov is well-positioned to secure a convincing victory, potentially by unanimous decision or even a late submission.

Why Carlos Leal Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Manuel Mena – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 (10 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Carlos Leal is well-positioned to secure a victory over Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC 308, using his powerful striking and effective pressure to disrupt Fakhretdinov’s game plan. Leal’s ability to set up his shots with a sharp jab and follow through with powerful punches makes him a formidable threat on the feet. His aggressive style often overwhelms opponents, as seen in his previous bouts where he has consistently pressured forward, dictating the pace and range of the fight. This relentless approach can be particularly effective against Fakhretdinov, who relies heavily on his grappling prowess.

Expand Tweet

While Fakhretdinov boasts an impressive 22-fight winning streak, Leal’s solid takedown defense will be crucial in keeping the fight standing, where he holds the advantage. Leal has demonstrated his ability to fend off takedown attempts effectively, which could frustrate Fakhretdinov and force him into striking exchanges where Leal’s power can shine. Moreover, Leal’s experience in high-pressure situations and his ability to maintain composure under duress will be key factors in countering Fakhretdinov’s wrestling-heavy approach. By leveraging his striking power and maintaining strong defensive tactics against takedowns, Carlos Leal is poised to hand Fakhretdinov a rare defeat, potentially securing a knockout victory or a dominant decision win.

Final Rinat Fakhretdinov-Carlos Leal Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap to kick off the prelims between these two welterweight contenders. Fakhretdinov will be looking to continue his torrid pace to remain unbeaten inside the Octagon meanwhile, Leal will be looking to make the most out of this short-notice opportunity.

Ultimately, Fakhretdinov is a nightmare matchup for many in the welterweight division especially for a newcomer on short notice. While Leal is a very dangerous knockout artist, the grappling pace of Fakhretdinov is something he has yet to have to deal with in his career as it will be too much as Fakhretdinov rinses and repeats on his takedowns across 15 minutes to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Rinat Fakhretdinov-Carlos Leal Prediction & Pick: Rinat Fakhretdinov (-225), Over 2.5 Rounds (-238)