By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Riot Games will be taking over the publishing of League of Legends (LoL) and Teamfight Tactics (TFT) in South-East Asia (SEA).

League of Legends & Teamfight Tactics will be published by Riot Games for the first time in Southeast Asia, starting this January. More information in our latest blog: https://t.co/RPOLWI0sw6pic.twitter.com/z08B0tqUAX — Life @ Riot (@LifeAtRiot) November 9, 2022

As per the Tweet, as well as the official post on Riot Games’ website, Riot Games will be ending its 12-year partnership with Garena. Garena is the company in charge of publishing LOL and TFT in SEA. With the contract with Garena ending next year, on January 2023, Riot Games will officially take over the publishing of both games in SEA. Affected countries include the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This brings two major changes to how players play LoL and TFT in SEA. The first is that players no longer need to download the Garena client to play the game. Players will have to download Riot’s multigame client moving forward. The multigame client is available here. The second big change is that players will be using Riot Games accounts now to play the game. Players who do not have a Riot Games account can make one here. For players who already have accounts, account migration starts on November 18, 2022.

Riot Games will be holding a Welcome Event to celebrate this event. For starters, Welcome Missions will be available, allowing players to unlock champions, as well as earn tokens. These tokens are exchangeable for Ultimate and Legendary skins, as well as rare Little Legends for TFT. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, players will receive all previously released champions up until 2021. That means that all champions until Vex will be available to all accounts. Players will also be able to customize their very own Poro, although there are no details for that right now.

Riot Games promises that the following will transfer over when migrating accounts:

Cosmetic Content

Loot Inventory

RP

Champion Mastery, Eternals, Level

Summoner Name Players must have played at least one game in 2021 or 2022 for their summoner name to retain.

Friends List The friend list will transfer over. However, the list will not be complete until all your friends have migrated.



After the account migration, Garena League accounts will no longer be active. This means that any Garena Shells that your Garena account may have can no longer be converted to Riot Points. To be safe, and to ensure a smooth transition, players must migrate as soon as possible.

That’s all the details we have so far. For more League of Legends news from us, click here.