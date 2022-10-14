Anthony Robert McMillan, known professionally as Robbie Coltrane and most known as Rubeus Hagrid from Harry Potter, has died at the age of 72.

Born on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, Scotland, the prolific Scottish actor has starred in dozens of films, most notably as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films, and as a voice actor in animated films such as The Tale of Despereaux and Pixar’s Brave. He also appeared in numerous roles for TV comedy shows, especially early on in his career.

After graduating from the University of Edinburgh, Robbie Coltrane would have a career that spans four decades, starting out as a theatre actor in 1978 at the age of 28, before appearing in minor films in 1980. His first major role as an actor was in Chinese Boxes in 1984 and landed his first leading role in the 1987 film Tutti Frutti, but he will mostly be remembered for playing the beloved character Rubeus Hagrid in the Wizarding World, who served as a foster father role and caretaker to Harry Potter and other outcasts.

As reported by BBC, McMillan’s death was announced by his agent Belinda Wright, who says that Robbie Coltrane died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland. Various colleagues in the entertainment industry as well as politicians have expressed their sorrow for his death, giving their own obituaries to honor the legacy of the actor.

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP https://t.co/z9OCf4c83p — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 14, 2022

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Coltrane was an award-winning actor and would be remembered as one of Scotland’s greatest. In 2006, he was voted No. 11 in ITV’s TV’s 50 Greatest Stars. Although Robert Coltrane would continue appearing in TV shows as a host or presenter, his last film role was 2014’s Effie Gray, where he portrayed the Doctor.

Robbie Coltrane is survived by his ex-wife, Scottish sculptor Rhona Gemmell, his sister Annie Rae, and his two children, Spencer and Alice.