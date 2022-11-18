Published November 18, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Risk of Rain developers, Hopoo Games, officially joins the Gearbox family.

On November 17, Risk of Rain posted on its official twitter account that the Risk of Rain development team is officially joining Gearbox. This means that Hopoo Games is now under Gearbox Entertainment and will become an owner for the Risk of Rain title. Originally, Gearbox Entertainment was only responsible for publishing the game. However, in the statement, they said that continually publishing the game has made them “develop a deep love and respect for the IP.” Because of this, they wanted an assurance that the game would have a bright future as they continue to develop content for the game.

In addition, the statement also gave an update regarding the latest Risk of Rain DLC, Survivors of the Void. They said that they are currently hard at work to import this to consoles and that there will be updates about it soon. Aside from that, they also teased that with this merger, the developers from Hopoo games have been collaborating with Gearbox Entertainment for a special passion project. They did not give any more details regarding this project and only said that the details will come soon. Furthermore, Gearbox Entertainment said that this passion project will be a true love letter to the Risk of Rain community as they have continuously supported the Risk of Rain franchise.

However, with this merger happening, fans have been having mixed reactions towards this news. Some fans are excited at the news. There have been claims that with this merger, Hopoo Games will have access to better funding which will bring more content to the game. On the other hand, some fans are dreading this merger considering the track record Gearbox Entertainment has had with their IPs and DLC policies.

What do you think of Hopoo Games joining Gearbox Entertainment?