Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming Road House reboot got a surprise Prime Video release date.

A surprisingly close release date

It's being reported that the Road House reboot will be released on Prime Video on March 21, 2024. This comes after it was reported that Gyllenhaal's team went to extreme lengths to get the film a theatrical release.

Road House follows a former UFC fighter who ends up working at a roadhouse. Patrick Swayze and Sam Elliott starred in the original 1989 film, with a sequel being released in 2006.

Alongside Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, and Jessica Williams also star in the film. Doug Liman, known for directing Swingers, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Edge of Tomorrow, directed the Road House remake.

Jake Gyllenhaal got his big start in Donnie Darko. He would go on to receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance in 2006's Brokeback Mountain. Some of his other early career credits include Jarhead, Zodiac, Brothers, Prisoners, and Enemy.

In 2014, Gyllenhaal gave another acclaimed performance in Nightcrawler. He'd also star in Southpaw, Everest, Nocturnal Animals, Okja, and Stronger in the 2010s.

He made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the film, Gyllenhaal played Quinten Beck/Mysterio, the film's antagonist. He has been booked and busy in recent years, starring in The Guilty, Spirit Untamed, Ambulance, and Strange World.

Beginning over the last couple of years, Gyllenhaal has begun a collaborative relationship with Guy Ritchie. He first starred in The Covenant in 2023, and he will also star in another untitled film from him.