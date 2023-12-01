Jake Gyllenhaal sent his reps to Amazon's Jeff Bezos to attempt to get Road House a theatrical release instead of a streaming one.

Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly upset and “pissed” at Amazon and he took it up with Jeff Bezos.

Take it up with the boss

Amazon fired one of their producers, Joel Silver, from films that include the likes of Mark Wahlberg and Gyllenhaal. One of those films was Road House, which starred Gyllenhaal. The film was given a streaming release instead of a theatrical one, which upset him.

This led to Gyllenhaal's reps taking matters into their own hands. They reportedly went to Jeff Bezos himself and screened the film for him on his yacht, per Puck News. It reportedly did not change his mind.

Road House is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name. It follows an ex-UFC fighter that begins working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Gyllenhaal was set to star alongside Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen. Real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor is also reportedly in the film.

Doug Liman, known for directing Swingers, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and The Bourne Identity, directed the remake. His most recent directing credit was Chaos Walking with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Jake Gyllenhaal is an Oscar-nominated actor. He's known for his roles in Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, Prisoners, Enemy, and Nightcrawler. In recent years, he's starred in a variety of projects. He starred in the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home as Mysterio. The next year, he voiced a character in Spirit Untamed and starred in the thriller, The Guilty.

Earlier this year, Gyllenhaal starred in Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. He will team with the filmmaker again on his upcoming untitled action film.