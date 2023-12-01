Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly upset and “pissed” at Amazon and he took it up with Jeff Bezos.

Take it up with the boss

Jake Gyllenhaal's net worth in 2022, Jake Gyllenhaal's 2022 net worth, Jake Gyllenhaal net worth

Amazon fired one of their producers, Joel Silver, from films that include the likes of Mark Wahlberg and Gyllenhaal. One of those films was Road House, which starred Gyllenhaal. The film was given a streaming release instead of a theatrical one, which upset him.

This led to Gyllenhaal's reps taking matters into their own hands. They reportedly went to Jeff Bezos himself and screened the film for him on his yacht, per Puck News. It reportedly did not change his mind.

Road House is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name. It follows an ex-UFC fighter that begins working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Gyllenhaal was set to star alongside Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen. Real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor is also reportedly in the film.

RECOMMENDED
Logos for Prime’s Black Friday football game between Dolphins and Jets, and Amazon’s Black Friday shopping deals
Likely Amazon Black Friday football deals to pop up during game

Josh Silverstein ·

Amazon may be looking to develop a live-action Masters of the Universe film.
Masters of the Universe movie with unique twist in the works

Kevin Billings ·

The NWSL logo in the middle of the image, with the ESPN, Amazon, CBS and E.W. Scripps logo around with money on the border of the image
NWSL inks major $60 million media deal with ESPN, Amazon, others

Erin Achenbach ·

Doug Liman, known for directing Swingers, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and The Bourne Identity, directed the remake. His most recent directing credit was Chaos Walking with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Jake Gyllenhaal is an Oscar-nominated actor. He's known for his roles in Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, Prisoners, Enemy, and Nightcrawler. In recent years, he's starred in a variety of projects. He starred in the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home as Mysterio. The next year, he voiced a character in Spirit Untamed and starred in the thriller, The Guilty.

Earlier this year, Gyllenhaal starred in Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. He will team with the filmmaker again on his upcoming untitled action film.