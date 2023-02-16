Rob Gronkowski is undoubtedly one of the best success stories in the NFL. The iconic tight end had a championship career both on and off the field, and his current net worth should speak for itself. In this piece, we’re taking a look at Rob Gronkowski’s net worth in 2023 as he continues to enjoy his retirement, including participating in a Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel.

Rob Gronkowski’s net worth in 2023: $45 million

Gronk is worth $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rob Gronkowski was born in Amherst, New York, in 1989. Gronk played hockey growing up and was a multi-sport athlete in high school. He blossomed into a football star and then moved to Pittsburgh for his senior season. While he was initially ruled ineligible to play, that was overturned and he was able to suit up. He then chose to play his college football at Arizona and was a star for two years before an injury knocked him out for his junior season. That caused his NFL Draft stock to fall.

Gronkowski was ultimately drafted in the second round out of Arizona by the New England Patriots in 2010, where he had a very successful nine-year stint. In his almost-decade-long career with the Pats, Gronkowski racked up quite the hardware: four First-Team All-Pro selections, a handful of Pro Bowl appearances, and, of course, three shiny Lombardi trophies. In nine years in Foxborough, the tight end earned more than $53 million in salary.

Though his initial contract money (which was reportedly just at $24.7 million) was a bit underwhelming for a superstar like Gronkowski, extra signing bonuses and incentives in his contract helped the tight end double that cash. And a majority of this $53 million career earnings stayed intact.

“I saved it all throughout my whole career, which is very nice,” Gronkowski told FOX Business Network in September 2019. “I’m in a great place and that’s where I wanted to be. I mean, I’ve just been told throughout that the NFL is not for long.”

After nine very successful years with Tom Brady and the Patriots, the tight end announced his early retirement at a young age of 29, citing that the numerous injuries suffered in his professional career had already taken a toll on his mental health. Of course, life after football wasn’t going to be dull for the three-time champion.

He continued on his thrifty journey outside the NFL and invested in different companies like Gronk Fitness Products, his very own training product brand. He also served as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and even signed a deal with WWE, which included hosting duties for WrestleMania 36.

Oh, and did we mention that he was also crowned as a WWE 24/7 champion? Add that to the trophy cabinet, Gronk.

After a quick year off from the NFL, Gronkowski decided to return to professional football in the spring of 2020 to reunite with longtime Patriots partner Tom Brady in Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With that return, Gronk and Brady led the Buccaneers to a heroic Super Bowl title over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronk returned to the Buccaneers for the 2021 season to help them defend their title, but they unfortunately fell short in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. While Brady retired but then unretired, Gronk made his decision to retire for a second time.

Rob Gronkowski made over $17 million in his two seasons in Tampa to hit over $70 million in NFL career earnings.

Gronk recently flirted with another return in 2022, with the Buffalo Bills named as a suitor. However, the tight end decided against coming back. He spent the 2022 NFL season again doing work for FOX Sports, and he took part in a Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel called “Kick of Destiny” in which he attempted a field goal on live television. There was some controversy over the commercial, but FanDuel wound up paying out to all bettors and even made an increased investment despite Gronk’s miss.

Off the field, Gronk has proven time and time again that his portfolio game is just as strong as his gridiron play. As noted, he saved his NFL contract earnings and has relied on his endorsement deals to cover all his expenses. That wasn’t going to be too hard given his huge endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Dunkin’ Donuts, T-Mobile, Visa and Monster Energy, to name a few over the years, plus there is this partnership with FanDuel.

Furthermore, Gronk has some acting credits to his name, including in 2023’s 80 for Brady.

And with that, you’re now informed of Rob Gronkowski’s net worth in 2023.