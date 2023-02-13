Rob Gronkowski’s “Kick of Destiny” with FanDuel got a lot of attention, because if Gronkowski made a 25-yard field goal everyone who placed a bet of $5 or more on Super Bowl 57 would win a share of $10 million in free bets. The video of the kick was shown during the third quarter of the game, and Rob Gronkowski missed the kick. However, fans believe from watching the video that he made it. The good news is that Fanduel is still following through by giving fans a share of $10 million in free bets.

Here is the video of the kick in question:

One fan was questioning why he got a notification that Rob Gronkowski missed 30 minutes before the kick happened, and provided a screenshot.

Why did I get the notification 30minutes before it happened pic.twitter.com/BQCOrm7MEi — Degen (@BFBurnerr) February 13, 2023

The replies were filled with quotes like ‘the kick was good, what going on??’ and ‘That looked good I’m confused’.

One fan was especially disappointed by the kick, saying, “All that build up for a phony kick, definitely wasn’t live and it was definitely good but they wanted it to be missed for some reason, that’s why we got no close up replay.”

The quote tweets were filled with even more confusion and anger.

“So… the attempt was meaningless?” said one fan.

One fan said that giving fans the bonus bets anyway was a good move.

“Saving the social media team from hearing weeks worth of complaints about how it was rigged” said the fan.

When it is all said and done, despite all of the confusion and anger, fans are still getting the free bets they hoped for during Super Bowl 57.