Rob Manfred is an American sports executive and is currently the MLB Commissioner. Let's look at Rob Manfred's net worth in 2023.

Rob Manfred's net worth in 2023 is $40 million. The former Harvard Law School graduate now runs major league baseball as its commissioner. Let's look at Rob Manfred's net worth in 2023.

What is Rob Manfred's net worth in 2023?: $40 million (estimate)

Love him or hate him, Manfred has done some outstanding things for baseball since joining MLB. Rob Manfred's net worth in 2023 sits at about $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Manfred was born in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 28, 1958. He grew up as a fan of the New York Yankees. His father, Rob, Sr., led the Rome division of Revere Copper and Brass.

Rob Manfred Jr. was an avid athlete as a youth, playing tennis, golf, and baseball. He was able to play tennis at the collegiate level.

Manfred attended Rome Free Academy and graduated in 1976. He then enrolled at Le Moyne College from 1976 through 1978.

Manfred transferred to Cornell University and earned his Bachelor of Science from Cornell's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He also earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1983, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Rob Manfred's early career

After law school, Manfred clerked for Judge Joseph L. Tauro of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. He then joined Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, where he worked in labor and employment law.

Manfred began working with MLB during collective bargaining in 1987. Then, during the 1994-95 MLB strike, he was outside counsel for the owners.

He finally joined MLB in 1998, serving as the Executive Vice President of Economics and League Affairs. He negotiated MLB's first drug-testing agreement with the MLB Players Association in 2002 and represented MLB in negotiations for the new collective-bargaining agreements in 2002, 2006 and 2011. In 2013, Manfred led MLB's investigation of the Biogenesis scandal.

Bud Selig was the commissioner and promoted Manfred to the chief operating officer in 2013. Selig announced that he was retiring after the 2014 season, and Manfred was named a finalist to succeed him. The MLB owners elected Manfred to succeed Selig, and he assumed office on Jan. 25, 2015.

Rob Manfred, appointed as commissioner

Manfred's primary goals as commissioner were youth outreach, embracing technology, quickening the pace of play, strengthening player relations, and creating a more unified business operation. He recently addressed the pace of play, including having batters remain in the batter's box and installing time clocks to limit the time spent around commercial breaks.

In 2017, no-pitch intentional walks were approved in MLB for the first time. He also introduced more rule changes in 2018 and this past season to further help the pace of play. The average game time was down considerably in the 2023 season, proving to be Manfred's best move to date, although some critics point to increased pitcher injuries as a possible result of pitch clocks.

He also introduced the first Little League Classic in 2017. This involves teams going to the Little League World Series to play a game on the Sunday night of the tournament. It creates an interesting atmosphere with the Little League teams watching the game in a smaller park.

Manfred's tenure hasn't always been running smoothly, as he has drawn the ire of many fans for some of his moves. The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal wasn't handled correctly in the eyes of many.

Manfred fined the team $5 million, revoked draft picks, and suspended their manager and general manager. He didn't discipline any players or strip the Astros of their 2017 World Series title.

The 2021-22 lockout was also a sore spot for many fans. Manfred had to announce that a chunk of the regular season wouldn't be played until a deal was worked out. It ended up being just two series, as a deal was accepted on March 9. Manfred received online criticism for smiling and laughing before and during the press conference.

Manfred's contract has been extended through the 2028 season. He is currently making $17.5 million per year.

Rob Manfred's impact on the World Baseball Classic

Manfred has been a supporter of the World Baseball Classic since the beginning of his tenure. The 2017 tournament drew 3.5 million viewers in the United States and took a hiatus until 2023. No one expected how much the tournament would take off for the 2023 edition.

The finals between the USA and Japan had an average viewership of 5.2 million Americans. A game between Japan and Korea recorded nearly 63 million viewers, making it one of the most-viewed baseball games in history.

Manfred is making plenty of money as the leader of the MLB. It seems like a fun job, but the stress of Manfred's tenure has been anything but fun.

Nevertheless, did Rob Manfred's net worth in 2023 surprise you?