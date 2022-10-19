‘Rob Pelinka needs to be ashamed’: Kendrick Perkins slaps Lakers with harsh reality after Warriors loss

There weren’t a lot of positives to be taken away for the Los Angeles Lakers in their loss to the Golden State Warriors on opening night. Kendrick Perkins just added salt to the wounds.

After the Lakers hardly put up a fight on Tuesday night, the outspoken NBA analyst and former teammate of LeBron James called out the GM and architect of the roster, Rob Pelinka, over the team as currently constructed:

“Rob Pelinka needs to be ashamed of himself for this roster he put together doing the off-season. God Bless America!” Perkins said on Twitter.

It’s hard not to agree with Big Perk. The Lakers got some pretty standard star performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The former finished with 27 points, six rebounds, four steals, and a block while the latter piled on 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. Even Russell Westbrook had a solid outing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

It’s clear that beyond those three, LA will struggle to get contributions from the other members of the supporting cast. The rest of the team combined had just 32 points with Kendrick Nunn the lone double-digit contributor with 13 points off the bench. Beyond Nunn, nobody else had more than five points.

It’s hard to completely judge the Lakers after facing off against a powerhouse Warriors side. But if their goal is to be able to make noise in the playoffs and even contend for a title, then the opening night rout is a sign they’re far from where they need to be.