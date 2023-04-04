Robert De Niro has had a legendary career spanning dozens of films, but you likely remember him from crime films such as The Godfather Part II or almost any of his Martin Scorsese collaborations. In recent years, the legendary actor has done everything from comic book films (Joker) to irreverent comedies (Dirty Grandpa) while occasionally dabbling back into the crime genre as he did in The Irishman. But as Al Pacino said in The Godfather Part III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me right back in, and it looks like he could be doing it once more on the small screen.

Deadline is reporting that De Niro is currently in talks to star in a new crime series called Bobby Meritorious for Paramount+. This comes right after the news that De Niro would star and executive produce Zero Day at Netflix. In Bobby Meritorious, De Niro would play Avery “The Sage” Accomando, an informant in the Southern District of New York’s biggest case that is hellbent on tearing it all down. Billy Ray (The Hunger Games, Captain Phillips) wrote the script for Bobby Meritorious.

In May, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon — in which De Niro stars — will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s a co-release between Apple TV+ and Paramount and will be released in theaters in October before making its streaming debut for Apple’s service. Before then, Robert De Niro will star in About My Father for Lionsgate, a new comedy film loosely based on comedian Sebastian Maniscalco’s experience with his father. Maniscalco appeared alongside De Niro in The Irishman, though it’s safe to assume he won’t suffer the same fate this time around.