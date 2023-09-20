Robert De Niro will reprise his iconic role of Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver in a new Uber ad.

The Sun was first to report the Taxi Driver-Uber revival. Apparently, De Niro will even say the iconic line, “You talkin' to me?”

Uber filmed the Taxi Driver-inspired ads in London this week. It's unclear when these ads will air, but they'll be coming sooner than later.

Taxi Driver was De Niro's second collaboration with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese after Mean Streets. In the film, De Niro plays Travis Bickle, a man with a deteriorating mental state who roams the streets of New York City at night. Paul Schrader penned the script, and the film received four Oscar nominations.

The film was released in 1977, just two years after De Niro won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Godfather Part II. Taxi Driver marked the first of five Best Actor nominations for roles in The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, and two more Scorsese films, Raging Bull and Cape Fear. De Niro was once again nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Silver Linings Playbook.

Robert De Niro is a legend of Hollywood. His first major role was in Martin Scorsese's Mean Streets, but he'd go on to star in nine more of his films. This year, De Niro will mark his tenth collaboration with the director in Killers of the Flower Moon. The film also reunites him with This Boy's Life star Leonardo DiCaprio. De Niro is also known for his roles in Once Upon a Time in America, Joker, and Goodfellas.