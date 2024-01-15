You're never as good as everyone tells you when you win, and you're never as bad as they say when you lose. - Lou Holtz

Robert Downey Jr. sort of paid tribute to critics in his acceptance speech for the Critics Choice Awards' Best Supporting Actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oppenheimer star read some of the most savage reviews from critics.

“I was thinking this morning, I love critics. … You know, they’ve given me such beautiful feedback, really just so many great moments, and some of it is so poetic,” he began.

Robert Downey Jr. slayed by Dolittle reviews

“I just want to share some of their thoughts with you over the years, The first one is kind of like haiku: ‘Sloppy, messy and lazy,” Downey continued. This was for 2020's Dolittle, directed by Stephen Gaghan. The film was based on author Hugh Lofting's second Doctor Dolittle book, 1922's The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle.

The film was considered a domestic box office failure since it only made $21.8 million against a $175 million budget. However, it redeemed itself by earning $251.4 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

He then concluded, “The next one is more metaphoric: ‘Like Pee-Wee Herman emerging from a coma.' This was from a Brit: ‘A puzzling waste of talent.' And lastly, and this one lingered: ‘Amusing as a bed-locked fart.'” The first one is for 1988's Johnny Be Good; and the second is still for Dolittle.

Downey then thanked his “Oppenhomies”, his co-stars in the film.

“Every day of filming was like having my ego's ass handed to me at the door, and I think it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy,” he said with his trademark self-deprecation.

This is Downey's first Critics Choice Award. He had been previously nominated for the same category for 2008's Tropic Thunder. Downey was also nominated for Best Actor in an Action Movie for 2012's The Avengers and 2013's Iron Man 3.

