RoboCop: Rogue City Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Details

Following a series of delays, the much-anticipated RoboCop: Rogue City is set to launch on November 2, 2023 with early access commencing on October 31, 2023 for those who pre-ordered the game. The release had originally been scheduled for June 2023 but underwent a series of pushbacks, culminating in its current date.

RoboCop: Rogue City Release Date: November 2, 2023

The early access privilege is available exclusively for those who purchase the RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy edition, granting a 48-hour head start on the game. Interested gamers can pre-order the standard RoboCop: Rogue City at a price of $59.99 or opt for the RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition at $69.99.

The game’s official website has verified that RoboCop: Rogue City will be compatible exclusively with the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Notably absent from this list are the previous generation consoles. For those seeking the PC version, both Steam and the Epic Games Store will offer the title. Intriguingly, the initial gameplay trailer did feature the Nintendo Switch logo, but this version faced cancellation, likely attributable to the hardware demands of the Unreal Engine 5 on current-gen devices.

Pre-Order Bonus: The Alex Murphy Edition

For gamers interested in the Alex Murphy edition of RoboCop: Rogue City, they will be entitled to:

48 hours of early access

The hero’s damaged armour aesthetic

A “Prototype” version of the Auto-9 gun (cosmetic)

The digital artbook

Gameplay

RoboCop: Rogue City is gameplay presented as a first-person shooter, immersing players into the iconic world of RoboCop with precision and adrenaline. Combat in the game emphasizes RoboCop’s advanced arsenal, allowing players to engage with a variety of weapons, most notably the Auto-9 gun. Besides the intensive firefights, the gameplay boasts a vast array of side content. Exploration within its hub-like levels is emphasized, offering players a chance to gather evidence, solve minor crimes, and interact with the inhabitants of Detroit.

The game’s environment offers diverse scenarios, from high-octane car chases to tactical confrontations where players can use the environment to their advantage. Furthermore, player choices in-game will influence how scenarios unfold, adding layers of strategy and replayability.

Story

The narrative of RoboCop: Rogue City story is sandwiched between the events of the second and third movies. The game introduces a shadowy and potent crime boss known merely as “The New Guy in Town.” The stakes are set high as a gang overtakes the Detroit TV station, holding hostages in a bid to sway this crime lord to their side.

The game’s website paints a vivid picture, terming RoboCop: Rogue City as “an authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise’s DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself.” Players are reminded that choices matter: “You have the power to decide how to fulfill prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds, proceed with caution – because corruption and greed know no limits.”

For fans of the RoboCop franchise and those new to it, RoboCop: Rogue City promises a gripping experience, deeply rooted in the original ethos while also delivering a novel storyline and rich gameplay mechanics.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming