Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are enjoying the downtime that their relationship has recently experienced. The two have juggled, practices, tours, and two Super Bowls since they began dating, so this change in pace has been beneficial to their relationship, an insider tells PEOPLE.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source told the outlet. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continues. “They've been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

While this time has been special for the two, they have also received backlash, which Kelce recently addressed. Fans claimed that the couple has been “seeking attention” with their recent outings, something the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dismissed.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” Kelce said. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

The couple has been seen at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and Swift supported Kelce at his Tight End University event in Nashville where she did a performance of “Shake It Off.” A source shared that the 14-time Grammy winner wanted to support Kelce as he has with her career.

“She thought it would be fun to perform, and it made sure eyeballs were firmly on the Tight End University that Travis holds very close to his heart,” a source tells told the publication. “Travis was there at so many of her shows and even took part. She is now repaying the favor.”

The couple is now gearing up for Kelce's 13th season in the NFL and this season Swift is especially excited for because she doesn't have such a hectic schedule.

“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told PEOPLE last month.

“This fall will be completely different,” the insider said. “It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

Swift has supported Swift through the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in 2024 and their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. She also was present for their back-to-back AFC championship wins. However, this upcoming season will be a little less of a headache schedule-wise.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible,” the source said. “It wasn’t easy but they made it work.”

The Chiefs kick off their 2025-26 season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.