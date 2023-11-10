Will Amen Thompson be back soon in Ime Udoka's Rockets system to help Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr.?

Ime Udoka has been managing his young core of Houston Rockets players fairly well. A huge addition in terms of veteran leadership on the work was Fred VanVleet. He made guys like Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. take a big leap in the first few games of the season. But, one high-caliber player has been lagging behind and that is Amen Thompson. He went down before finishing the fourth game of their campaign. However, signs are looking positive which points to a near return.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic noted that a fast injury recovery process is in the works for the Rockets' young bucket-getter, “I caught up with rookie Amen Thompson briefly after the game, who told me he’s feeling great and is itching to get back on the floor. He’s no longer in a walking boot. And, while he said a return this week is unlikely. We’ll see if he’s cleared to resume basketball activities after that.”

There have not been a lot of opportunities for the Rockets rookie to shine. Although, he has made the most of his nearly 17 minutes of playing time. Thompson notched 6.2 points per game along with dropping 1.5 dimes on average. This mixed with his tenacity to clean up the boards 2.8 times per showdown could make him a lethal all-around threat. He can offer so much in the Rockets system.

He could be able to take the backup role for Fred VanVleet if Ime Udoka permits and sees his growth. Being the offensive engine with cogs like Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. who are getting good on the three levels of scoring will surely make him a better player in his first year.