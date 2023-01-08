By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.

Still, with so much young and unproven talent, it is hard to win games. That is why the Rockets are in position to have a great chance at drafting Victor Wembanyama. As the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaches, look for Houston to make some trades, with Eric Gordon the most notable name in the rumor mill.

Eric Gordon for Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier

Similar to guys like John Collins, Terrence Ross, and Myles Turner, Eric Gordon is another name who is in the middle of trade rumors seemingly every year. Similar to those three aforementioned players, Gordon has not been traded yet from the Rockets, but this seems to be the season in which it is paramount to move him.

With the direction Houston is heading, they will wish for a young asset they can unleash with their current nucleus and a salary filler to match Gordon’s contract. The New York Knicks seems to be the best-case scenario if the Rockets can receive both Evan Fournier and Obi Toppin from the Knicks.

Both Fournier and Toppin are sparingly used by coach Tom Thibodeau, so it would not hinder their chemistry and rhythm if they tinker with this roster. From the Rockets’ perspective, they would be able to give a young player in Toppin an opportunity and possibly raise the trade value of Fournier as well for him to be movable again in another offseason deal.

Kevin Porter Jr. for a package centered around Deni Avdija/Rui Hachimura

Even with Kevin Porter Jr. amid a breakout season, the Rockets must realize that having him as the lead ball handler and decision-maker is not the answer for the future of this squad. The basketball IQ of Porter is too questionable because he commits a ton of bone-headed mistakes at junctures of the game.

The Rockets did sign him to a contract extension in the offseason, but they would benefit from someone like Deni Avidija or Rui Hachimura on the wing to grow with other members of the rebuild. The Wizards are still dealing with the dilemma of adding key pieces to surround their core or trading their veterans to head toward a rebuild. A possible Porter acquisition could address their lingering issues at the 1 position with Monte Morris and Delon Wright at point guard this year, though obviously there are the aforementioned question marks about his game. Still, if Washington goes for a rebuild, he might not be a bad gamble.

It would be tough for Houston to give up a talented player like Porter, but the pairing with Green just does not seem like an ideal long-term option given their respective flaws. Green is worth investing more in, so that would mean a Porter trade.