The Memphis Grizzlies finally decided to unload controversial rough-and-tumble role player Dillon Brooks this offseason, trading him to the Houston Rockets. Brooks spent the NBA Playoffs season roasting LeBron James for being “old.”

Unfortunately for Memphis fans, Brooks wasn't able to fully back up his trash talk on the court as the Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies in six games.

Now, the Grizzlies are preparing to move forward without Brooks as their offseason plans continue to take shape. The team announced the completion of the Brooks trade on Saturday, sharing the full details including the first-round pick they received from their Western Conference rivals in Texas.

Dillon Brooks-to-houston is now OFFICIAL via 5-team trade, the team has announced. Rockets receive:

-Brooks

-Alpha Kaba

-two future 2nd-Round picks (via Los Angeles) Grizzlies receive:

-Josh Christopher Hawks receive:

-Usman Garuba

-TyTy Washington

-two future 2nd-Round… pic.twitter.com/m1IDti6pLL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023

Brooks averaged 14.3 points to go along with 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal per game during the 2022-2023 regular season. He averaged just 10.5 points during the playoffs.

With Ja Morant's future status in doubt, Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman made comments recently that have fans talking. Memphis replaced Brooks with Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, suggesting the team is not done yet with its contention for the Western Conference crown.

The Rockets have now added Brooks and former Raptors ‘leader' Fred VanVleet to their team this offseason, suggesting they could be in the mix come playoff time as well.

Despite their infusion of talent, the Rockets' 2024 NBA Draft first round pick is expected to still fall somewhere in the top 15 picks, however. As the smoke clears on the Dillon Brooks trade, Brooks' legacy with the Grizzlies is still being digested.

He sat courtside with former Memphis teammates during the team's Summer League contest against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, suggesting there's still plenty of processing that needs to be done as he prepares to transition to his new role as a swingman for the Rockets this upcoming season.