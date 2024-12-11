Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets are preparing for perhaps their most important game of the season on Wednesday night when the Golden State Warriors come to town. Not only does this game hold a lot of meaning since these two teams are bitter rivals, but also because the Rockets have lost 15 straight games to Golden State. Oh, and there is also a trip to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals on the line.

This is an opportunity for the Rockets to prove that they are legitimate threats in the Western Conference with their 16-8 record, but Sengun's status for this critical NBA Cup game is uncertain. While he has not missed a game all season, Sengun is listed on the Rockets' injury report with a knee issue, casting a level of doubt on his availability against the Warriors.

There may not be a more impactful player on Houston's roster than Sengun, which is why his status for this game could very much decide who punches their ticket to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals.

Alperen Sengun latest injury update vs. Warriors

As of Wednesday morning, Sengun finds himself on the injury report due to what is being called left knee soreness. This is a new injury for the Rockets big man, as he hadn't been on the team's injury report in recent games. Sengun is currently listed as questionable to play on Wednesday against the Warriors.

After emerging as one of the bright young stars at the center position last season, Sengun has continued his success into this year for the Rockets. In a total of 24 games, Sengun has averaged 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor. He is one of just four players averaging at least 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per game, joining the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Domantas Sabonis.

Between his scoring and passing abilities in the low post, Sengun is rapidly evolving into a do-it-all center for the Rockets, a similar role held by Jokic and Sabonis with their respective teams. He currently ranks tied for sixth in double-doubles (16) and tied for fifth in triple-doubles (3).

In the event that Sengun is unable to play against the Warriors in this massive NBA Cup game, the Rockets will be left thin in their frontcourt. Despite Tari Eason returning after a two-game hiatus due to being in concussion protocol, backup big man Steven Adams is also listed as questionable to play due to right knee injury recovery. It is possible both Sengun and Adams could be sidelined for Houston.

So, when it comes to the question of, “Is Alperen Sengun playing in Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal game against the Warriors,” there is still a level of uncertainty surrounding his status. The Rockets will provide further updates on their star center's availability later in the day.