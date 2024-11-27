Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun etched his name into NBA history on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest player to record seven career triple-doubles. The 22-year-old achieved this milestone during the Rockets' 117-111 overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a performance that pushed Houston to a 13-6 record and a perfect 3-0 in NBA Cup West Group A play.

Sengun's stat line was nothing short of extraordinary. He tallied 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds while also adding three steals and three blocks. His all-around effort spearheaded the Rockets’ resilient performance in a tightly contested game, marking a significant moment in his young career. According to StatMamba, Sengun surpassed the early career achievements of other great centers, including two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who did not reach seven triple-doubles by age 22.

Houston's victory came in what was a high-stakes game for both teams. In particular, Sengun’s court vision, scoring ability, and defensive presence were pivotal in the Rockets’ overtime surge, helping them outlast the Timberwolves.

This season, Sengun has elevated his game to another level, averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, five assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 47.3% from three-point range. His versatility and poise have made him a cornerstone for a Rockets team aiming to reestablish itself as a Western Conference contender.

Houston’s win solidifies its position as a frontrunner in NBA Cup West Group A, a rebranded midseason tournament. Moreover, with a perfect record in group play, the Rockets are well-positioned to advance to the knockout stages.

Looking ahead, the Rockets will complete the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers, who have one of the worst records in the league at 3-13. Following that, Houston will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-4) on Sunday in a highly anticipated matchup. The Thunder currently lead the Western Conference standings, making the clash a crucial test for Sengun and his teammates.

With Sengun’s historic night, the Rockets continue to prove that their young core, bolstered by veterans and strategic leadership, is ready to compete at the highest level. As Houston builds momentum, Sengun’s role as the team's offensive and defensive anchor will remain pivotal.