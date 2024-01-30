Houston Rockets rookies Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson's exclusions on the Rising Stars roster raises a few eyebrows.

There are less than two weeks until the inaugural NBA All-Star game, and Commissioner Adam Silver just released the Rising Stars roster. Notable rookies include Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and Jaime Jacques Jr. Predictably enough, each of these three rookies currently rank top three in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting. On the unpredictable, Houston Rockets players Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson were unexpectedly left off the roster and will not be participating on the rookies team, via Chicco Nacion of theScore.

The only notable Rockets player on the Rising Stars teams is Jabari Smith Jr., who is on the sophomore side. Smith is making his second Rising Stars appearance, and has had terrific improvement since last season. Along with his points per game, each of his shooting splits list significant increases in a span of a season. It's certainly respectable that he received another spot alongside Paolo Banchero, Jalen Williams, and Benedict Mathurin.

Rockets' Rising Stars game snubs

On the rookies side, it's surprising to see Thompson and Whitmore not receive selections. From a non-Rockets fan, it's certainly arguable to leave Thompson off the roster due to his month long injury early in the season. While he is steadily improving, his playing time is still on the lower end.

Whitmore's absence on the other hand raises eyebrows. Out of all the rookies, Whitmore is third in total points in 2024 behind Holmgren and Wembanyama.

The top 3 rookies in points scored in the NBA in the year 2024: 1. Victor Wembanyama: 315

2. Chet Holmgren: 236

3. Cam Whitmore: 206 Mins Played ⬇️ 1. Victor Wembanyama: 344

2. Chet Holmgren: 488

3. Cam Whitmore: 312 Cam Whitmore, 20th pick, is on the scene @_camwhitmore_ pic.twitter.com/NZp29BTFuT — Rockets Astros Texans (@HTXHooper) January 30, 2024

Slam Whitmore

Simply put, the young man is a bucket getter. In just 23 games, the 19-year old averages eleven points per game in 16.4 minutes on 48.2% shooting and 39.2% from deep. Doubling down, in the last three games, Whitmore averaged 21 points with 8.7 rebounds in just 22.5 minutes. His overall scoring is the same or higher than six players on the rookies Rising Stars roster, but in nearly half the time. This includes players such as second overall pick Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trailblazers and eleventh overall pick Bilal Coulibaly of the Washington Wizards.

Arguing against his selection because he's played in half the NBA games is the only reason why he wouldn't be on the list. Nevertheless, the Villanova product is a breath of fresh air for the Rockets and could have had NBA media turning heads during the All-Star festivities.

Per his comments on the NBA Slam Dunk contest, Whitmore was excited to possibly have the chance to represent the Rising Stars. This omission will likely motivate him to elevate his performance further as the NBA season progresses. Adding more to his case, Whitmore was a large part in the Rockets blowout against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, including nine straight points in ninety seconds.