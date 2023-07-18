During draft night, one player sat in the green room waiting for Adam Silver to call his name for longer than most people expected. After being projected by many to get picked in the lottery, with some even going as far as to put him in the top five, Cam Whitmore fell all the way to the Houston Rockets with the 20th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. And now, it looks like Whitmore is solidifying his status as the biggest steal of the draft thus far, especially after a resounding Summer League performance.

Whitmore won the Most Valuable Player award of Vegas Summer League after averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game, shooting 46.5 percent from the field in the process. As a result of Whitmore's overall brilliance during Summer League (his defense, in particular, has stood out), Rockets fans are in a mood of celebration on Twitter after witnessing the humble beginnings of what could be an illustrious career for the 19-year old forward.

Cam Whitmore had Summer league MVP 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oMSQDWBiWQ — LBJ ʰᶦᵐ (@KiLBJJ) July 18, 2023

Cam Whitmore won Summer League MVP 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jSjs9qUoQS — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) July 18, 2023

16 teams passed on Cam Whitmore. 2 teams passed on Cam Whitmore twice. He was just named Summer League MVP and made Summer League First Team after averaging 20, 6, & 2. Use it as fuel, @_camwhitmore_. Houston believes in you. pic.twitter.com/0A82AUwsQT — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) July 17, 2023

CAM WHITMORE SUMMER LEAGUE MVP!!! pic.twitter.com/uSqUgKTpVL — BigE (Dillon Brooks Believer) (@BigE_Houston) July 17, 2023

Of course, winning Summer League MVP doesn't necessarily mean that a great career is what lies ahead. But Cam Whitmore clearly showed that he may be a long-term keeper for the Rockets. Despite shooting less than 30 percent from deep, he showed fluid mechanics when letting it fly, and on the move, he looked like a natural out there, with or without the basketball.

19 teams ignored the eye test 🤦🏽‍♂️ Cam Whitmore can be a monster wing in the NBA. Athletic, scores at three levels and has a chip on his shoulder. Rockets got a dog. 🎥 @BradeauxNBA pic.twitter.com/2v0n8kzGi9 — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) July 17, 2023

2023 Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore 🚀 20.4 PTS | 5.6 REB | 3 STL | 2.2 AST "Call him Rod because he is on a wave right now." pic.twitter.com/YgHD4dfkDa — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 17, 2023

At the very least, winning MVP in Vegas bodes well for Cam Whitmore's chances of sticking in the NBA for the long haul. Since 2015, all Summer League MVPs have become major pieces in teams' rotations, and since 2006, only Josh Selby and Glen Rice Jr. failed to emerge as quality players. The Rockets must be very pleased to have drafted Whitmore 20th overall, using a pick swap that they got from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Eric Gordon trade. Clippers fans are understandably upset to have lost out on the opportunity to draft the nascent 19-year old forward.

Dawg I cannot believe we lost Cam Whitmore because of fucking Eric Gordon this shit is making my blood boil — CLIPMAN ✂️💥🖐🤖 (@Clipman19) July 18, 2023

No one's talking bout how we traded j wall Kennard and cam Whitmore for 30 games of 34 years old Eric Gordon and kobe brown which is aight but doesn't compare to cam — t mann is my man (@qzb_tl) July 17, 2023

Only time will tell just how far Cam Whitmore's Rockets career would go. But given how promising Whitmore's Summer League performances have been, the smart money may be to bet on him having a fruitful stay in H-Town.