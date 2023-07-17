With NBA Summer League in Las Vegas coming to an end with the championship game on Monday night, the league has announced who this year's top performers were. Along with naming the 2K24 All-Summer League First and Second Teams, the league announced that Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore is this year's Summer League Most Valuable Player.

Once thought to be a sure-thing to go in the Top-10 of this year's draft, some concerns resulted in Whitmore falling into Houston's lap with the 20th overall selection. Stepping up in the absence of fourth overall pick Amen Thompson, who suffered an ankle injury, Whitmore led the Rockets to the championship game in Las Vegas.

Playing in a total of five games, Whitmore has averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor. He may have only shot 29.3 percent from deep, but the Rockets' rookie has made his impact felt, especially on the defensive-end of the floor by disrupting passing lanes.

In addition to being named the NBA Summer League MVP, Whitmore also highlighted the list of those named to the 2K24 All-Summer League First Team. Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George, Denver Nuggets rookie Hunter Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill and Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson were the four other players to receive First Team honors.

A total of six players were named to the 2K24 All-Summer League Second Team this season due to a tie in voting totals between Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie and Los Angeles Clippers guard Xavier Moon. Chicago Bulls guard Javon Freeman-Liberty was the only other backcourt talent named to the second team. Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Brooklyn Nets rookie Jalen Wilson rounded out the list in the frontcourt.