The Villanova basketball star Cam Whitmore was expected to be within the 15 lottery picks of the 2023 NBA Draft Class. Whitmore fell outside of the lottery and was picked by the Houston Rockets with the 20th overall pick.

Cam Whitmore expected that he was going to be way up in the draft boards. Some projections even had him in the top five. Teams, unfortunately, had to pass on him due to his injury concerns. The young star out of Villanova basketball could not help but comment on these concerns after he was drafted by the Rockets, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic

“I feel fine, it’s my body,” the Rockets' rookie said.

He also posits that the injury concerns came out of nowhere. Cam Whitmore had no idea what the reported medical concerns were and why he was drafted that low. His previous injury was on his thumb which caused him to be sidelined. This disallowed him from playing his first seven games with Villanova basketball.

Eventually, he would make his way back into the team. Cam Whitmore was even hailed as the Big East Rookie of the Year in his impressive campaign. He netted 12.5 points for Villanova basketball. His ability to crash the boards as a guard is also great. He notched down 5.3 rebounds for the team. Pickpocketing is also a skill of his as he grabbed 1.4 steals.

Cam Whitmore has a chance to prove why he was more than deserving to be picked in the NBA Draft lottery over some guys. The Rockets' rookie looks blood hungry to prove his worth in the NBA.