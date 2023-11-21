Houston Rockets swingman Dillon Brooks is cherishing his newfound villain role against Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

If Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the hero, Houston Rockets swingman Dillon Brooks is the villain. The latter made his new alias public after he changed his Instagram handle on Monday, per Ball Don't Lie.

Dillon Brooks' new name on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/7HL56tGMQc — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) November 20, 2023

Dillon Brooks new alias seems like a response to LeBron James' Instagram graphic. The post showed James has recorded 108 30-point games since he first donned Lakers purple and gold five years ago.

“But I just came here to make moves though! Ain't that what y'all said right!?!?” James said on IG.

“Sometimes you need to remind people. So that's what it was,” LeBron James said on Monday.

James scored 13 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers beat the Rockets 105-104. He split his charities with 1.9 seconds left for the final score.

Dillon Brooks had a chance to win the game for Houston. Unfortunately, his desperation three-pointer from halfcourt was way off the mark.

Dillon Brooks and LeBron James continued their brewing rivalry at Toyota Center on Monday. The Lakers icon shoved Brooks in the third quarter. Consequently, officials slapped him with a technical foul.

Brooks led the Rockets with 24 points. LeBron has no animosity toward the fiery Rockets guard. In fact, he tipped his cap off to Brooks after the final whistle.

“He's a great competitor. I like going against him. And he was hooping tonight for sure. He shot the ball exceptionally well and kept them in the game,” LeBron James said.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura downplayed Brooks' “villain” role. The former feels Brooks is merely playing second fiddle to LeBron James.

The Rockets' Dillon Brooks disagrees. He feels going against the NBA's all-time leading scorer will take his game to unprecedented heights.