Every new draftee to the NBA has dreams of sharing the floor with the likes of LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But for new Rockets forward Cam Whitmore, the 20th pick in the 2023 draft, that dream extends beyond just sharing the floor with them. He wants to posterize them.

Speaking on Playmaker's “To Inspire”, Whitmore was asked who he wanted his first dunk to be on, and who he was most looking forward to locking down on d.

“First post gotta be like Giannis or Bron,” Whitmore said, “Then I'll say locking down on defense is Kawhi.”

Cam Whitmore, a 19-year-old out of Villanova, was expected by many to go earlier than the pick 20 with which he was selected by the Rockets. There were many reasons why – he's got ball-handling ability, is a solid rebounder, and is a strong off-ball cutter, but it's his athleticism which really helps him to stand out from the crowd. Whitmore has a clear ability to play above the rim, and his speed and hops allows him to get into positions with relative regularity in which there isn't a whole lot defenders can do to stop him.

Evidently, in the NBA those defenders will be a hell of a lot better, but Whitmore is aiming high. LeBron James and in particular Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players who have not often been on the receiving end of posters during their illustrious career. But Cam Whitmore, heading into his first season in the league, is dreaming of changing that.