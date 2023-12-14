Remember the time the Rockets missed 27 straight 3-pointers? Eric Gordon sure does.

HOUSTON – In a recent clip uploaded on JJ Redick's podcast titled “The Old Man And The Three,” Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon appeared as a guest, as both of them discussed Gordon's tenure with the Houston Rockets. This included the multiple playoff appearances he had with the duo of James Harden and Chris Paul. More specifically, the heart-wrenching Game 7 loss in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. The conversation, rich with insider perspectives, shed new light on a game that Rockets fans wish to forget.

Gordon, reflecting on the Rockets' franchise record 65 wins and the opportunity to play alongside a prime James Harden, said, “When James was at his peak… he's very deceptive with his footwork.”

Redick, adding to the discourse, asked Gordon about the mindset of playing with a player who had “complete control and mastery over every possession.” This question opened a window into the tactical and psychological dimensions of playing with a star like Harden.

“[Harden's] MO is what's underrated because he can go hard throughout the whole game just constantly attacking you … makes the right plays,” Gordon added. The MVP season of 2018 was not even Harden's peak. His stats elevated all the way toward Michael Jordan-levels of scoring the following season, averaging 36.1 points per game.

Gordon played arguably the best years of his NBA career with the Rockets, finishing at least 2nd in Sixth Man Of The Year in two consecutive seasons, winning it in 2017 along with the 2017 Three-Point Contest.

An inside look at ‘The Game'

The most gripping part of the conversation revolved around the infamous stretch where the Rockets missed 27 consecutive threes in Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

“I'm not gonna lie, for one, I didn't even notice we missed that many,” Gordon admitted. “We were still in the game so it really didn't really feel … You know how some guys when you take that many threes because we took a lot of threes in Houston, like you would feel it. You'd be down 20 points, or … or you couldn't score. We knew that all we needed was a couple of threes and then it would propel us to probably winning but we were still in the game so you really couldn't feel it.”

His revelation is a stark reminder of how players perceive the game differently compared to viewers, especially in the heat of the moment. As much as it relies on athleticism, basketball is a mind sport, with the pros focused more on the flow of the game than individual stats.

Redick, drawing parallels to his own experiences during his Los Angeles Clippers days, candidly mentions the 3-1 lead his team blew himself against— funnily enough — the Houston Rockets in 2015.

“I brought up what ifs earlier and I've had to unfortunately speak oftentimes about… 2015 before you got there, when we lost to the Rockets up 3-1, up 19 in the third quarter of game six at home, just like complete meltdown,” Redick shared.

“I remember, yeah I was there at that game,” Gordon laughed.

“It takes a lot and some of it is luck,” Redick continued. “You oftentimes have to avoid going over for 27 in a game seven, you have to avoid blowing a 19-point lead in game six at home in the second half like it… it just… it oftentimes can come down to a single stretch of a game or in some cases, I think you know a few plays here and there.”

Rockets strategy against the death lineup

Eric Gordon's strategy against the Warriors' star players was also a focal point.

“We wanted to turn them into a one-on-one team… We just felt like if we just played our game offensively and just turned him to a strictly one-on-one team like how we wanted to do on the defensive end, we thought it would make it really tough for them,” Gordon explained.

This strategic insight reveals the Rockets' approach to neutralizing the Warriors' strengths, a plan that nearly succeeded. The Rockets had pushed a dynasty to the brink, and for a moment, seemed destined to topple it.

As Gordon noted, from his point of view, Game 7 wasn't really a series of missed shots; more so, it was separated by two possessions.

Remembering what happened, the Rockets were up by double digits at the half and were down by single digits in the final minutes. This was done without the aid of Chris Paul. Given the loss, this was a testament to the Rockets' ability to challenge the best. Even a couple of those threes finding their mark could have altered the course of NBA history, giving the Rockets a fighting chance against the Warriors' star-studded lineup.

For NBA and Houston Rockets fans, this conversation is more than a trip down memory lane. It's a reminder of the thin margins in the sport, where a single shot can drastically change history. As the current Rockets continue to improve from a three-year rebuild this season, the lessons from that infamous game remain relevant.