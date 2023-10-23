The Houston Rockets underwent several changes this offseason. They added more of a veteran presence in free agency with the signings of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale Jeff Green and Reggie Bullock. The Rockets had been one of the youngest teams in the NBA and now they have vets in place to help guide those young players. One player in particular whom Rockets fans were probably expecting a big season from is Tari Eason. Eason was impressive as a rookie last season and is primed for a big year. But fans will have to wait for his 2023-24 debut as Tari Eason will miss two to three weeks with a leg injury as per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Tari Eason to be out for two to three weeks with a stress reaction in his left leg, Ime Udoka — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 22, 2023

Tari Eason's injury timeline would likely put him on a return date for mid-November when the Rockets are on a road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. It's possible that Eason could grab the starting power forward spot this year.

Last season, Eason suited up in all 82 games for the Rockets including five starts in a little over 21 minutes per game. He averaged 9.3 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 34.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 75.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

He had suited up in two preseason games so far, averaging 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals with splits of 72.7 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three point line and 50 percent shooting from the free throw line.