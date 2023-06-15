The Houston Rockets had a good shot to land the top overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but ended up slipping down to the fourth overall pick, which was obviously disappointing. The Rockets may ultimately trade that pick, but there are still some top-end talents that could be selected at that spot. One such player is Amen Thompson, who just had his pre-draft workout with Houston.

Thompson formed an elite duo with his twin brother, Ausar (who is also expected to be a lottery pick) in Overtime Elite, proving to be an extremely unique hybrid point guard player. While the top three players in this draft class are set, Thompson could be looking to become the fourth overall pick, which is why his encouraging workout with the Rockets is such a good sign.

This week, Amen Thompson’s workout in Houston left the Rockets brass highly impressed with his blend of athleticism and power for his size and age. Our latest mock, with additional insight and takeaways, new for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ [$2 sub inside]. https://t.co/xelsI0wIWf — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) June 15, 2023

The Rockets have been a bit wishy-washy after having to adjust their plans for falling back further in the lottery than expected, but it looks like they could be locking in on Thompson as their choice at the fourth pick if they do stay there. Houston hasn't been shy in showing their interest in him, and it's clear they liked what they saw from his recent workout.

There is a ton of commotion surrounding the draft right now, and it wouldn't be surprising if some big trades get hammered out across the league over the next week. Despite that, it looks like the Rockets may have found their pick at the fourth overall selection, but it will be worth keeping an eye on them ahead of the draft next week to see if they end up changing their plans.