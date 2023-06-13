The Houston Rockets have a lot of decisions to make with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Aside from trading it, they have a ton of prospects to consider as options for the selection. One highly intriguing player that could be available for them to draft is Amen Thompson.

The Rockets have been heavily linked to Thompson, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The 20-year-old wing has a ton of potential and the skills that could elevate Houston and the franchise is reportedly taking notice.

“From what I’ve heard, the Rockets will take a serious look at Amen Thompson with the fourth pick if they keep it,” Scotto said. “He’s considered one of the top defenders in this class, which Houston would welcome after having the second-worst defensive rating in the league last season.”

Kelly Iko, the Rockets beat reporter for The Athletic, said on Scotto's podcast that he is “comfortable saying they have Amen Thompson in a class above the rest of the guys you’d consider in that next tier of draft prospects.”

Thompson shined in the Overtime Elite league alongside his brother Ausar Thompson. Over 16 games and 28.2 minutes per, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals and shot 56.8 percent from the field. His playmaking and athleticism could make the Rockets offense great alongside Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Although he has major concerns about his shooting, he is a superb athlete with immense basketball talent.

Defensively, Thompson has the potential to be really good, too. He disrupts offenses often and has the size to match up with a ton of different players. No player could turn around the Rockets' defense but Thompson could certainly help them there while creating fast breaks.

Of course, the Rockets could end up trading the pick if they believe they can land a star in free agency. Trading that draft pick could land them a very solid player. But it would be incredibly risky to pass up a potential future star before landing one in free agency.

Should the Rockets decide to keep their fourth overall pick in the days leading up to the draft, it would be a smart move to select Amen Thompson.