Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was one that Houston Rockets players and fans would wish to forget. Leading by as much as 16 points during the second quarter, the Rockets faltered and allowed the opposition to claim a 123-110 victory in front of a dismayed Toyota Center. As the postgame discussions ensued, Rockets big man Jabari Smith Jr. admitted that Houston's performance during the second half was a catalyst to their collapse.
When the 20-year-old was asked by the media if making shots at a high clip early in the game would have a negative impact later on, Smith touched on the team's tendency for individual plays after mounting the lead.
“Kinda,” Smith said, per SportsRadio 610's Adam Spolane. “Because everybody starts feeling good. You get a lead and you think it's time to do your own thing, but we've just got to stay with it and play together the whole game.”
In addition, Smith also mentioned how the team's performance during the second half caused a trickle-down effect among the players.
“Just a trickle-down effect with a lot of people,” he added. “I feel like myself, I took some bad (shots) and that trickles down to defense. The energy and intensity goes down.”
Smith's comments could be seen in how the Rockets only managed 18 assists as a team compared to the Thunder, who had 30. Houston's 16-point advantage sprouted up during the second quarter, but by the middle of the third, they were toe-to-toe once again with Oklahoma City. Unfortunately for Jabari Smith Jr. and Co., the Thunder went on a fourth-quarter run to seal the game.
Both teams are set for a rematch this coming Tuesday in Oklahoma City.