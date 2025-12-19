Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant is going viral and it has nothing to do with baketball, but rather his take on showering and his personal hygiene. While former players are calling Durant the greatest scorer in NBA history, he surprised fans with his revealing habits, or lackthereof, as KD admitted to not showering for days.

Durant, alongside Rockets teammate, Fred VanVleet, opened up about self care, and how he found new ways to relax, including fewer haircuts, showers, and less lotion, he said, per Unguarded.

“For what? Why get cuts? Why lotion? I don't lotion my body like that. I might lotion my hands if they're a little dry,” Durant said. “What makes me get a cut for real is when I'm in my room playing a game. My homie is like we got a barber on the way. I'm like ‘aight, if ya'll getting a cut, I'll get one, too.'

“I really used to care at one point. Then, after a while, I'm way more relaxed when I'm just not giving a f***. So, I just stopped getting cuts. I stopped lotioning. I shower, but I might go two days, sometimes, without hopping in that water. Wait until I get to the gym.”

For Durant, it all depends on how his schedule breaks amidst the monotomy of an NBA season.

“I'm not saying after I workout I don't take a shower,” Durant added. “If I'm sitting in the house, and ain't got practice, I might just wanna go musty for a couple of days. I just like to feel close to the trenches like that. I just say f*** it.”

Durant and the Rockets dropped their second consecutive game in a 133-128 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Rockets' Kevin Durant says he's ‘mastered the game'

Alongside Fred VanVleet, Rockets' Kevin Durant talked about his NBA legacy, which he hopes to add a third championship in his first season with the Rockets. Durant discussed how winning his first title with the Warriors changed his perspective.

“I feel like I’ve mastered the game and that should be the only goal for every player,” Durant said. “I don’t give a f*** about Magic Johnson or Larry Bird, what they’ve done in comparison to me. The standard that they set, I want to reach that. As far as longevity, relevance, impact on the game, impact on the city. Championships, I want that too.”

Durant reveals his mindset shifted after winning his first title.

“When we won the first one, and I realized none of that s*** mattered. Like, why am I comparing myself to another man? I should be playing against myself,” Durant said. “In my life in general, I’m not comparing myself to no human being in anything that I do.”

Durant and the Rockets will face the Nuggets on Friday.