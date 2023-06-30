It appears that James Harden was not a big fan of Houston Rockets youngster Jalen Green's opinion on a potential Rockets comeback of the former NBA Most Valuable Player. Harden, who just picked up his player option for the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers that's worth $35.64 million, is said to have a resentful reaction to Green's take in a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment (h/t Kelly Iko of The Athletic).

“[James Harden] caught wind of Jalen’s podcast with Paul George, and he wasn’t too keen on some of the things Jalen Green was saying… For [Jalen] to say ‘it could be good, it could be bad,’ [James] didn’t like that very much.” 😬👀

It can be remembered that Green insinuated to George that having Houston re-infuse James Harden is a pill that could potentially hurt the Rockets in the end.

“I think it can play both ways… It can help and hurt at the same time. I haven't really talked to him too much about the rumors” Green told George.

Even though Harden has already exercised his option with the Sixers, he is reportedly in talks with Philadelphia for a possible trade. For the Rockets, their chances of landing James Harden might have just taken a big hit in light of the revelation of the bearded superstar's reaction to Green's comment. In any case, the James Harden watch is still on and it's going to be a mainstream topic in the NBA realm until he finds a decisive landing spot this offseason.