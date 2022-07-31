NBA fans react to Jalen Green seen lip syncing Miles Bridges’ rap track amid allegations

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green found himself on the receiving end of some backlash after he showed himself vibing to Miles Bridges’ music.

Green uploaded a video of himself on his Instagram stories clearly enjoying while listening to Bridges’ rap song. While it doesn’t look like there’s anything wrong to the post of a 20-year-old just having fun, fans were quick to call out the Rockets guard for it.

It all connects to Bridges’ recent case of domestic abuse, and so several fans are not happy that Green seems to be supporting the Charlotte Hornets forward.

Ain’t no way Jalen Green actually posted himself listening to Miles Bridges on his story 😂 — Dre (@ImReallyDre) July 30, 2022

Jalen Green on his IG story listening to Miles Bridges. Maybe he isn’t our savior. — Walter Brown (@DowntownBrown98) July 30, 2022

Jalen Green posted a video of him listening to Miles Bridges music sheesh the room is not read — malcolm (@mdloading) July 30, 2022

O idiota do Jalen Green acabou de publicar um story no Instagram curtindo a música do Miles Bridges… — Clutch City Brasil (@ClutchCityBR) July 30, 2022

The disappointment of the fans is understandable. Domestic violence is a serious case, and so as much as possible when one is accused of it, people try to distance themselves from the culprit at least until things are resolved. Miles Bridges’ situation is far from being resolved, and so Jalen Green connecting himself with the Hornets star is not really a well-thought move.

While it’s clear the Rockets youngster has no malicious intention, the topic is sensitive and will naturally spark reactions.

Bridges has been recently charged with domestic violence, as well as “one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.” However, the 24-year-old has since pleaded not guilty on the accusations thrown at him.

It remains to be seen if Green will speak out on the controversy his video caused, though he’ll likely be more careful on whatever he’ll post on social media moving forward.