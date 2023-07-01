The Houston Rockets are responsible for arguably the biggest acquisition so far in 2023 NBA free agency, but that does not mean they are content. They still have cap space to burn and an apparent desire to keep making moves this offseason.

They are nearing a trade with the Atlanta Hawks that would ship out former first-round draft picks TyTy Washington Jr. and Usman Garuba and draft compensation, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. It is not yet known what Houston could be getting back in the deal, but after losing out on Milwaukee Bucks center Book Lopez, a reunion with Clint Capela cannot be ruled out.

After signing veteran point guard and 2019 NBA champion Fred VanVleet to a massive 3-year, $130 million contract on Friday, the Rockets do not have much of a need for Washington Jr. The Kentucky product was already struggling to earn minutes, averaging just over 14 per game in his rookie season to go with dreadfully inefficient shooting from the field. Now, he would likely be buried on Houston's bench.

Garuba, the No. 23 pick in 2021 NBA Draft, has also struggled to find opportunities with the Rockets. The 20-year-old Spaniard is a gamble worth taking for the Hawks, as his frame and defensive upside could solve an issue for what was one of the worst defenses in the league last year. His high motor should also be a welcomed sight for head coach Quin Snyder.

The Rockets and Hawks are both teams with seemingly big plans for the 2023-24 season and doing business together could help them each near closer to their respective objectives. For a a free agency period that did not feature many household names, fans have had all the excitement they can handle. And we're just getting started.