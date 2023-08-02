After catching the attention of the NBA world with their moves at the beginning of the 2023 free agency period, the Houston Rockets aren't done making moves yet, as HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto reports that the Rockets have brought former Portland Trail Blazers standout Jeenathan ‘Nate' Williams Jr. in on a one-year deal to “compete for a roster spot.”

The deal will be a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 training camp contract, as clarified by The Athletic insiders Kelly Iko and Shams Charania. Though Exhibit 10 deals are largely incentives for a player to join a team's G League affiliate, in this case the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, teams also reserve the right to convert an Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way contract prior to the regular season.

This latter point may be particularly noteworthy in the case of Williams, as the Blazers currently only have two players signed to two-way contracts while teams are now allowed to hold a maximum of three players on two-way contracts. Furthermore, as both of their two-way signings — Ibou Badji and John Butler — are both true centers, diversifying the depth with a perimeter player would be shrewd move.

Last season, Williams posted a surprising 10.6 points per game in his brief stint (5 games) with Portland, with multiple games scoring at least 15 points (or tallying at least three assists). While he has average athleticism at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, his off-canter attack and touch beyond the arc helped mitigate those concerns. He even had a couple of impressive defensive plays where he showed off his lateral movement and 7-foot wingspan.

At the very least, Williams can provide the Rockets with necessary depth on the wing, as well as a player whose tenacity will only their young perimeter players in practice.