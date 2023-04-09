The Houston Rockets are reportedly firing head coach Stephen Silas, and he spoke about potentially parting ways with the Rockets after the team’s final game of the season against the Washington Wizards.

“I feel proud,” Stephen Silas said, via Mark Berman of Fox 26. “I wanted to be a head coach my whole life. I wanted to be like my dad.. There’s been a lot of talk about my job for a long time.. and (his players) just kept playing and kept working and weren’t worried about that.. and playing hard for their coach. I’m proud of that. To go through a 22-win season, to lose my father, to go through a lot of the things I’ve gone through, to go to work every day with a smile on my face.”

Silas also said that he knows this is the reality of the business, and that he believes he has been treated fair by the Rockets.

“This is a business I grew up in, so I get the business,” Silas said, via Berman. “The way that I’ve been treated has been fair. It’s been really good. Obviously the result hasn’t been exactly what I wanted it to be, but I’m walking out the door with my head held high.”

The Rockets did win their last game of the season over the Wizards by the score of 114-109, but the decision was already made. Silas has been the coach of the Rockets for three seasons. They went 17-55 in his first season, 20-62 in his second season and 22-60 this season.

The Rockets hope to bring in a coach who can develop young talent like Jabari Smith and Jalen Green. Silas has a meeting with the Rockets on Monday, according to Berman.