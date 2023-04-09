The Houston Rockets’ 2022-23 campaign just ended, but before the Gatorade could even get poured out of the cooler, Stephen Silas was relieved of his duties as head coach.

It’s interesting that it came as the Rockets took down the Washington Wizards, especially as Houston had been playing better as of late and Silas was making better decisions with his rotations. Still, with the Rockets winning just 61 games over the past three seasons and rumored to have trouble within the locker room, Silas has long been on the hot seat.

Houston, looking to take a major step forward during the offseason, has already identified potential replacements for Silas (h/t The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, Shams Charania, and Sam Amick).

“Sources say the Rockets’ initial coaching candidates are expected to be [Toronto] Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, [Golden State] Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, former [Los Angeles] Lakers coach Frank Vogel, ex-Hornets coach James Borrego, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The Rockets are expected to have a list of about eight candidates, according to sources.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn and Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee.

Pistons candidates will include Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Heat assistant Chris Quinn, among others, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023

A wide range of candidates with varying levels of experience, a common theme among them seems to be their tendency to hold their teams accountable. A major issue during Silas regime was a lack of structure for the offense, and the lack of discipline that the team seemed to play with in general.

Player development also seems like it will be prioritized, a major benefit for a team with 11 players under the age of 25 at the end of the season.