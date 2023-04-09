Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Right as the buzzer sounded on the Houston Rockets’ 2022-23 season, reports from The Athletic and ESPN announced the departure of head coach Stephen Silas. Silas had a fourth-year option for 2023-24 that will not be picked up. The coach will meet with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone on Monday to make things official.

Houston suffered through another wretched campaign, going just 22-60 after beating the Washington Wizards on Sunday. According to The Athletic, “the Rockets believe a coaching change is necessary for the next stage in their multi-step process toward sustainable success, and are prioritizing a more established coach as the next hire.”

Silas’ rocky Rockets tenure was marred by a lot of losses and dysfunction. There was little accountability in the locker room and a lack of an identity, as noted by The Athletic. Silas went just 59-177 in three seasons with the club.

Of course, not all the blame can be put on Silas. He walked into a situation that took a major turn on him almost immediately. Silas was hired when James Harden and Russell Westbrook were both on the roster, but Westbrook requested a trade not long after lobbying for Silas to get the job. Westbrook ultimately got traded to the Washington Wizards, while Harden wound up getting dealt to the Brooklyn Nets.

That sent the Rockets into a rebuild, which hasn’t been pretty despite some talented young players in place. Houston is hoping things will turn around with a new coach and another high draft pick (perhaps Victor Wembanyama) to go along with youngsters such as Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun. There have also been rumors about a potential Harden reunion, though it remains to be seen if that will come to fruition.

As for a Silas replacement, there have been rumblings about Nick Nurse leaving the Toronto Raptors for Houston. Ime Udoka’s name is also a popular one on the coaching market after his Boston Celtics departure. There are plenty of other candidates who will be looked at.