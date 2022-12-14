By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas showed his appreciation for Monty Williams after the Phoenix Suns tactician gave him a long hug following their latest battle.

For those not in the know, Silas recently lost his father, NBA legend Paul Silas. It’s undoubtedly a difficult time for him–with the Rockets coach even taking a leave from the team recently to be with his family–and so Williams made sure to show his love and support to his fellow NBA coach.

The two were seen sharing an emotional hug following the Rockets’ 111-97 win over the Suns. It was Silas’ first game back, and it’s clear he really needed that support from someone who really understands what he’s going through.

In his postgame presser, Silas opened up about the moment and highlighted that it “meant a lot” for him.

“He’s been through so much and has so many little tidbits… His way of communicating was through a hug which I needed and I love him for that. He’s a good man,” Silas said, via Talkin’ NBA.

It was undoubtedly a beautiful moment and a real classy gesture from Monty Williams. He knows the pain of losing a loved one, and he understands that more often than not, a hug can make a lot of difference.

Williams clearly didn’t care about the results of the match. He was just there to offer his genuine support for his friend.

While Silas needs more time to really get over the death of his father, there is no doubt the Rockets and his peers will be in support of him as he goes through the difficult process.