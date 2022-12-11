By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas will be taking a leave of absence from the team following the death of his father, Paul Silas. The Rockets are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday but their head coach will understandably step aside.

“With the very sad news that Stephen Silas’ father, Paul, has passed away, Stephen will not be with the Rockets tonight during their game against the Bucks at Toyota Center. John Lucas will coach the Rockets while Stephen is away,” reports Mark Berman of FOX 26.

Paul Silas carved out a splendid career as both a player and head coach in the NBA. He was a decorated player, winning three championships and being named to two All-Star teams, and coached for decades before passing away at the age of 79.

Stephen Silas began his NBA coaching career as an assistant under his father with the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, later teaming up with his dad once again on the Charlotte Bobcats. After Paul Silas retired following the 2011-12 season, Stephen Silas remained with Charlotte and would later go on to be an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. He was hired as head coach of the Rockets in 2020.

John Lucas, who has been an assistant coach for Houston the past few seasons who also has experience as a head coach, will take Silas’ post as he mourns the death of his father. The Silas family legacy will continue long after Stephen and the Silas family honor Paul and his wonderful life.