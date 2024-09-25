The Houston Rockets had somewhat of a breakout year last season despite missing the playoffs. Toward the end of the season, they got hot, but it wasn't enough to get into the play-in, but this year, things may be different for them. Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta has seen what a good team looks like because he's had a few of them in Houston, but he recently had some high praise about this current squad.

“There’s no deeper team in the NBA than us. We’re expecting a great year,” Fertitta said.

Of course people in the organization will be high on the team, but looking at what the Rockets have, it wouldn't be such a surprise if they were good this year.

Will the Rockets improve from last season?

Coming into this season, the Rockets didn't make many moves during the summer because they already had depth at pretty much every position. They were able to draft Reed Sheppard, who may have the most upside out of anybody in the lottery. Sheppard will be a key piece for the team in the present and the future.

The Rockets have a young core that consists of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Cam Whitmore. Green has shown a lot of development over his few years in the league, and he went on a scoring tear late in the season to try and get the Rockets into the playoffs. The hope is that he can continue to elevate his game, and maybe one day be an All-Star level talent.

Sengun has also stepped up his game, and the hope is that he becomes one of the better centers in the league who can do everything on the court, similar to Nikola Jokic. Smith and Whitmore have been good quality pieces a part of the Rockets' young core, and they've shown flashes of what they can do when their number is called. Add in a few veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, and a coach like Ime Udoka, and the Rockets could possibly make another jump this season.

With a loaded Western Conference it won't be easy, but there's always that one team that surprises everybody during the season, and that can be the Rockets. Tilman Fertitta may have been biased when he made the statement, but the Rockets have the pieces, they just have to find a way to bring it all together.